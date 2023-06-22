Has Boss just unveiled the must-have delay pedal for analogue fans with the DM-101?

Boss's new DM-101 Delay Machine is $499/£449 but if it's the only delay pedal many players might ever need, is it actually a wise investment? It's certainly a big statement from Boss – and an analogue one.

The new analogue delay is aiming straight for the hearts of vintage enthusiasts with its look and feature-set while integrating the modern MIDI and stereo connectivity that saw the Space Echo reissues such a success.

There's 12 modes, including, multi-head and ambient, with tap tempo too that cover just about every classic delay sound you could need. And it looks great, doesn't it? A respectful nod to Boss's original DM-1.

And once again, this is analogue circuitry – not digital emulation. And it's got eight Bucket Brigade Device chips. Eight! This is a big statement from Boss as an analogue delay with digital features.

"Multiple internal circuit elements are switched to define each of the 12 modes, including the number of active BBDs and their connection order, low-pass filter settings, and clocking rates," says Boss. "Twisting the Variation knob cycles through parameters unique to the different modes. And like a traditional analog delay, users can drive the effect into saturated self-oscillation by cranking the Intensity knob."

(Image credit: Boss)

Other analogue delays don't currently offer the stereo features the DM-101 can, and six of the pedal's 12 modes support stereo operation. "Pan mode routes each BBD and its feedback loop to alternate points in the stereo field, while Dual Mod shifts the modulation phase for each output to generate a wide, spacious delay effect," explains Boss.

The Boss DM-101 Delay Machine is available in July. More info at Boss and check out the demos below.

