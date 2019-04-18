Boss adds GT-1000 bass guitar support, new footswitch modes and more in V3 update

Boss has announced a V3 firmware update for its GT-1000 multi-effects pedal.

The free update adds bass guitar support, with three AIRD bass preamps and bass-tuned effects, including eight overdrives/distortions, plus an MDP bass compressor, chorus, flanger and touch wah.

Two new footswitch modes are also onboard: Manual, which allows the user to “set up on/off control of any amp or effect on a secondary layer that can be accessed with a footswitch assignment”; and Pedalboard, which offers a more traditional stompbox experience outside of the regular patch structure.

In addition, the AIRD Output Select library now offers 13 new selections for optimised interfacing with a wider range of amplification systems.

Boss’s GT-1000 was released last year to rave reviews - we called it “the company’s best multi-effects pedal yet”, and this update is likely to improve the unit's ease of use, as well as expand its user base into the bass world. Big thumbs up from us.

The GT-1000 Version 3 update is available now as a free download from Boss.