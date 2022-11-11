Get two month's of Loopcloud loveliness and a free synth for just $/£2 ahead of Black Friday

Loopcloud is the easy way to audition sounds for your music from a library of millions of samples. You can then manipulate the sounds in endlessly creative ways while you create amazing tracks in no time at all. Hone in and audition sounds in seconds thanks to an intuitive search engine, and audition any sound in key and time with your music as it plays. Now, if trying out the future of music production sounds good for you, their Black Friday sale means you can give it a go for just $/£2 for two months (opens in new tab) if you sign up between now and 6 December.

Not only that, but you can also download the amazing Future Audio Workshop SubLab synth worth $70 for free as part of the deal! SubLab is a synth that allows you to create 808-style sub basses for hip-hop, trap and other bass heavy genres. It has three sound engines and a super-easy workflow for taking your basses as deep, down and dirty as you like. And it's yours for free with this Loopcloud deal, making a combined deal saving of $80!

(opens in new tab) Loopcloud Artist Subscription: $5.99/month , $1/month (opens in new tab)

A Loopcloud Artist Subscription gives you 1GB of quality Loopmasters samples, 5GB of cloud storage, 10 free sounds a day and 100 points a month to spend on more. Upgrade at any time to Loopcloud Studio or Professional for additional sounds, storage and credits to spend. This Loopcloud Artist deal lets you enjoy all of the benefits that Loopcloud has to offer - auditioning sounds in real time and key with your music, fantastic plugins and creative editing - and all for just $1 a month for the first two months.

(opens in new tab) Future Audio Workshops SubLab: $70 , $FREE! (opens in new tab)

SubLab is a synth designed to deliver all of the bass attitude demanded by genres like hip-hop, Future Bass and trap. When we reviewed it, we concluded “SubLab’s sleek design and floor-shaking signals make it a formidable weapon for any producer.” Normally selling for $70, SubLab is yours for free with this amazing Loopcloud deal. Grab it while you can for free and get your bass sounds low enough to rattle those speaker cones!

The Loopcloud Artist subscription deal with a free SubLab synth – delivering a total discount of $80 – is available for a limited time only from LoopCloud (opens in new tab).

Loopcloud's sister site Plugin Boutique has plenty of other pre-Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) available and currently has big discounts on plugins from iZotope, Audiomodern, SSL, Moog and more.

