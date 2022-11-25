These are the best deals on Elektron gear we've discovered this Black Friday

Elektron are without doubt one of the most renowned electronic music gear manufacturers in the game. Sure, they may not have the century-spanning reputation of brands like Moog and Roland, but what they lack in establishment credo they more than make up for with innovative product designs that have captured the imagination of thousands - if not millions - of music-makers around the world.

That's why we've been keeping a watchful eye out for deals on Elektron gear this Black Friday, in the hopes that we might be able to pick up one of their iconic products for far less than the RRP. We're in luck, it seems, as Sweetwater have slashed their prices across the Elektron range (opens in new tab), meaning you can save $100s on products like the Digitone, Digitakt, Octatrack and Analog Four this Cyber Weekend. Get involved!

(opens in new tab) Elektron Octatrack MKII (was $1599, now $1279) (opens in new tab)

In our humble opinion, the Octatrack is pretty much the best sampler out there. This inordinately powerful instrument is capable of real-time pitch-shifting and time-stretching, gifting you with the ability to mangle your audio into unexpected new forms, then repurpose it into dynamic patterns through Elektron's famously bonkers sequencer.

(opens in new tab) Elektron Digitakt (was $849, now $679) (opens in new tab)

It's difficult to spend more than a minute on YouTube these days without spotting one of these puppies in a thumbnail, such is the popularity of this drum machine, sampler and groovebox within the music tech community. For good reason, too - with 8 stereo tracks, 8 MIDI tracks and a flexible sequencer, the Digitakt is a powerhouse of a drum machine.

(opens in new tab) Elektron Digitone (was $849, now $679) (opens in new tab)

The Digitakt's melodic cousin, this 8-voice polyphonic digital synth packs in a ton of power and functionality in to its compact form factor. Combining advanced FM synthesis with a familiar subtractive synthesis signal flow, Digitone's equipped with four independent synth tracks, multimode filtering and built-in effects, making for a surprisingly capable little unit.

(opens in new tab) Elektron Analog Four MKII (was $1649, now $1484) (opens in new tab)

A step up from Elektron's entry-level Digitone and Digitakt, the Analog Four is a beastly analogue synth that deserves to be at the heart of everyone's set-up. The synth combines the warm, punchy sound of analogue synthesis with the precision control of its digital architecture, pushing the results through an flavourful overdrive that needs to be heard to be believed.

(opens in new tab) Elektron Analog Rytm MKII (was $1799, now $1619) (opens in new tab)

Ladies and gentlemen, the king of analogue drum machines, the Analog Rytm MKII. The sound of this mighty instrument is powered by eight analogue drum voices and a flexible sampling engine, running through Elektron's famously versatile sequencer, only to be fired up by analogue overdrive and finished off by the onboard effects and multimode filter. Voila.

(opens in new tab) Elektron Analog Heat MKII (was $849, now $679) (opens in new tab)

The clue's in the name with this one. Analog Heat brings some seriously heated analogue distortion to whatever signal you choose to process, making this an essential purchase for purveyors of saturated, overdriven, blown-out tones. It's not just any old effects processor, either, giving you precision control over tone-shaping through the 7-mode filter, envelope, LFO and DAW integration.



There's something for every Elektron fan in this year's Black Friday sale. Those on a budget should survey the brand's range of wallet-friendly, entry-level machines, a trio that includes the Digitone, Digitakt and Syntakt, three instruments that split the difference between drum machine and synthesizer in varying degrees.

Producers with a little more cash to splash would do well to consider a discounted dive into the higher tier of Elektron's product family. The Analog Four makes a case for itself the most versatile, powerful analogue synthesizers under $1500 ($16 under $1500, to be exact.) The Analog Rytm's an even more impressive machine, in our humble opinion, and stands out as one of the most unique drum machines we've ever come across.

However, if we're picking favourites, it's the Octatrack MKII that tops the list for us. At an unbelievable $320 off RRP, we recommend you wrap up this formidable sampler/sequencer/drum machine and deliver yourself an early Christmas present this Cyber Weekend.

