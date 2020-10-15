Bitwig Studio 3.3 announced: DAW update adds Polymer, a “fun and quick” hybrid modular synth

Bitwig loves a good point release update, and its latest - which will bring its eponymous DAW to version 3.3 - has just been announced.
Leading the charge is Polymer, a hybrid modular synth that’s designed to be “fun and quick”. Choose an oscillator, filter and envelope generator and you’re good to go - you can swap out Grid modules at will and create “production-worthy” sounds using just a few controls.
There are further parameters to play with beyond the three main modules, and Polymer supports a multitude of synthesis types. It can also host Bitwig Studio’s new Wavetable module - also available in The Grid - which offers more than 120 wavetables and three unison modes.
The Grid is getting a number of other new and improved devices, too, including two new modulators (Vibrato and Ramp). Bitwig Studio 3.3 offers workflow improvements - free content scaling, for example, means that whatever you select in the timeline can be stretched directly by ALT-dragging the right-hand boundary (you can also type in a percentage using the Scale command).
You can find out more about the 3.3 update on the Bitwig website. The plan is to release it in the fourth quarter of 2020, and it’ll be a free upgrade for everyone on an active upgrade plan. The beta version is available from today.