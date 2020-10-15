Bitwig Studio 3.3 announced: DAW update adds Polymer, a “fun and quick” hybrid modular synth

Bitwig loves a good point release update, and its latest - which will bring its eponymous DAW to version 3.3 - has just been announced.

Leading the charge is Polymer, a hybrid modular synth that’s designed to be “fun and quick”. Choose an oscillator, filter and envelope generator and you’re good to go - you can swap out Grid modules at will and create “production-worthy” sounds using just a few controls.

There are further parameters to play with beyond the three main modules, and Polymer supports a multitude of synthesis types. It can also host Bitwig Studio’s new Wavetable module - also available in The Grid - which offers more than 120 wavetables and three unison modes.

The Grid is getting a number of other new and improved devices, too, including two new modulators (Vibrato and Ramp). Bitwig Studio 3.3 offers workflow improvements - free content scaling, for example, means that whatever you select in the timeline can be stretched directly by ALT-dragging the right-hand boundary (you can also type in a percentage using the Scale command).