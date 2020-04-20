Bitwig Studio 3.2 offers new ways to ‘colour your sound’

It’s update time for Bitwig Studio, with version 3.2 of this inventive DAW now in beta. This version puts the focus on adding greater control and sculpting possibilities for all sounds, and includes both new devices and improvements to existing ones.

Top of the bill is EQ+, a contemporary equalizer. Click on the EQ curve and a band will be added that can be dragged into place. You get 14 filter options and up to eight bands, and the Adaptive-Q option means that you can narrow the width of the bands as their gain increases.

There’s also a rainbow colour spectrum for the EQ curve - the colour of each band’s frequency is then used to colour that band, the idea being to connect sound with visuals and create a kind of ‘sonic muscle memory’. This rainbow spectrum is also included in the existing EQ-2 and EQ-5 effects; in fact, you’ll find rainbow-ized filter and tuning controls in more than 20 Bitwig devices.

Bitwig Studio 3.2 also adds the new Saturator for adding buzz, rumble and warmth, and there are new features for the Arpeggiator, too. The Instrument Selector, Note FX Selector and Audio FX Selector have all gained voice modes, meanwhile, enabling dynamic triggering of different layers.