Bitpunk is an aggressive new bit-mangling tool that promises “the raw energy of digital degradation”

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Two-channel device promises bit-swapping and morphing

JMG Sound - via United Plugins - has introduced Bitpunk, a new digital degradation tool that’s billed as “the ultimate audio plugin for bit manipulation.”

Bitpunk enables you to swap and morph bits between two channels (A and B), each of which can contain a different audio source. There are plenty of further bit-mangling effects, too, plus master compression, saturation and a hard clipper.

We’re told that the plugin can be used both to subtly enhance and thoroughly destroy your audio.

The GUI calls to mind a piece of circuit-broken hardware, which seems apt given Bitpunk’s destructive ambitions. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and is currently available for €19 (regular price will be €79).

Find out more and download a 15-day demo on the United Plugins website.

