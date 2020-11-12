Big pre-Black Friday reductions on the gorgeous Gretsch G2420T Streamliner at Guitar Center - almost 30% off!

If the usual Strats, Teles and Les Pauls are a bit too obvious for you, then this incredible Black Friday guitar deal on the Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is definitely worth a look. Coming in at nearly 30% under the list price at Guitar Center - and with free shipping thrown in - it makes for a pretty compelling package.

Black Friday is the perfect time to find those deals on electric guitars, acoustic guitars, amps and otherwise, but you can sit back and relax as we've got you covered.

Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: Was $549, now $399, save $150

The Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the exceptional build quality and stunning aesthetics, to the rich, warm tones on offer from both BroadTron pickups, this is a guitar that oozes class. Now is the perfect time to pick one up too, thanks to this amazing Black Friday deal.

There’s a lot to love about Gretsch hollowbody guitars, and everything is brought together perfectly in the Gretsch G2420T Streamliner. This is a commanding guitar, make no mistake, yet it’s also perhaps more versatile than you’d give it credit for. By combining the size, look and feel of an older hollowbody, with higher output BroadTron pickups, this is a guitar which is as comfortable playing gritty overdriven open chords as it is on those twangy lead licks it’s perhaps more obviously associated with.

The inclusion of a Bigsby-licenced vibrato offers up the chance to introduce some extra expression to your playing, but it’s the pickups that steal the show here; the two BroadTron pickups have been designed specially by Gretsch engineers for this guitar range, so you can be confident everything blends together well.

The Gretsch G2420T offers the perfect introduction to modern hollowbody electric guitars. For beginners looking to elevate their playing with something a step above entry-level, or intermediate players looking to expand their collections with something a little more unique, the G2420T is a great choice. It plays superbly, feeling more comfortable in your hands than it has any right to be considering its size, and serves up a broad collection of highly usable tones. Honestly, at just $399, it’s an absolute bargain and well worth considering.