The Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Pi evolves with a Hardware Plugin edition

Electro-Harmonix is aiming to deliver the ultimate Big Muff for recording and pedalboard with its new Hardware Plugin.

Players can connect the Muff Pi Hardware Plugin fuzz pedal to their computer via USB and run recorded tracks and virtual instruments through its circuit 'to add signature warmth and distortion with the same ease as using a digital plugin'.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

In addition the Hardware Plugin can also be used as a 2-in/2-out audio interface and of course a standalone Big Muff Pi pedal, with the added advantage of 10 programmable presets.

It's certainly a weighty investment at $328.90 but it's aiming to be the most advanced Big Muff to date. Taking the circuit design is straight from the classic 1973 Violet Ram’s Head Big Muff and updating it with true stereo, a Tone Wicker switch for the option of three high frequency filters for added bite when desired.

In addition, a Tone Bypass button completely removes the tone control for a heady character some players prefer and then there's those handy presets. It can also be powered via its USB 2.0 Type B port for studio use.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

