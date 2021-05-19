Best Yamaha Pacifica 112V deals in June 2021: find the best prices for this killer beginner-friendly guitar

Buying the right electric guitar can be a minefield at the best of times. With an abundance of options on the market, it’s hard to know what will best suit your needs. Luckily for you, the quality of cheap electric guitars is getting better and better, with improved materials, technology and quality control proving that you don’t need to spend thousands to get a great instrument. We’re focusing on one of our favourite guitars for beginners here, plus some of the best Yamaha Pacifica 112V deals you’ll find online today.

With a classic combination of an alder body and maple neck, the Yamaha Pacific 112V has been a mainstay in the world of beginner and budget-friendly guitars for as long as we can remember. It’s versatile, comfortable and easy to play, and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

Looking for a bargain? Amazon Prime Day is incoming and we'll be sharing all the best Yamaha Pacifica 112V offers on our Prime Day music deals page.

The best Yamaha Pacifica 112V deals

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha are well known for making some of the most reliable stuff known to man, whether it’s motorbikes, golf clubs or car stereos. But what if we told you they’ve actually been slaying the guitar market for years?

The Pacifica 112V is a well priced option for anyone who’s just starting out, or after a solid backup guitar that won’t cost too much. The 112V’s simplistic approach is instantly forgiven when the sheer quality of the instrument is taken into account. Yamaha has got the bare necessities absolutely nailed, with the construction and hardware quality making this a potential guitar for life.

The pickup configuration makes the 112V very versatile, with the bridge humbucker capable of some surprising feats. It’s bright, punchy and beefy all in one, and deals with more aggressive styles of playing well. Gain is your friend, after all. The middle and neck position single coils provide a tasteful amount of spanky smoothness with enough mid-range to get you firmly into twangs-ville.

The Pacifica’s hardware is not what you would expect from something so affordable. The 6-point tremolo bridge offers loads of control and great tuning stability, both with and without using the trem. It’s genuinely rare to find a traditional style tremolo this good on a guitar of this price point, but the action is remarkably smooth. Coupled with the die-cast tuners, you can actually focus on playing, rather than re-tuning every five minutes.

For the money, there’s not much we can find wrong. For under $/£300 you’re getting a guitar that should probably cost more - so now’s a better time than any to grab a deal.

Best Yamaha Pacifica 112V deals: Alternatives

We’re big fans of the Squier Classic Vibe ‘50s Stratocaster here, and in all honesty it’s got a lot going for it. It comes in a little more expensive than the Pacifica, but you get the traditional Fender styling, with a more traditional Strat pickup configuration. Perfect for those who appreciate the classics.

The PRS SE Standard 24 is another brilliant alternative. If you’re all about having something super versatile and don’t mind spending a bit more, then this SE could be the one for you. It features a double humbucker pickup configuration, but the coil-split opens up a whole world of tones. It’s another potential lifetimer, if you treat it right.