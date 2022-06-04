The best new guitar amplifiers for 2022

GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: The lockdowns and isolation periods around the world of the last few years have spurned new demands for the guitarist looking to improve their home setup, or even take up the instrument for the first time.

It makes sense then that most of the best new guitar amplifiers emerging in 2022 have a distinct slant towards practice and/or portability. From Positive Grid’s Spark Mini to Blackstar’s new St James range, the amps here tell a story that takes from home use through to the tentative steps back to touring life…

Magnatone Starlite 5

(Image credit: Magnatone)

£1,299 / $1,299

Magnatone’s builds are usually renowned for their stunning tones and being loud as all hell, but the single-channel Starlite is the brand’s first attempt at a lower wattage combo.

The result is an all-valve Class A, 5-watt combo with a 6V6 power tube and a 12AX7 in the preamp. It’s great for getting those glorious tweed tones at useable home volumes, while the tone control moves things between those classic ‘50s and ‘60s Fender builds, for added flexibility.

Positive Grid Spark Mini

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

$195

The original Spark 40 proved wildly popular, combining thousands of tones from Positive Grid’s BIAS engine with the benefits of a physical control set. Now the Spark Mini packs it all into a punchy, portable package.

There’s also an eight-hour rechargeable battery, bluetooth audio streaming, four programmable preset slots and a set of 2” stereo speakers. It also works as an audio interface, so you can quickly record when inspiration strikes.

Blackstar St James range

(Image credit: Blackstar )

£999 / 1099 | €1199 / 1299 | $1199 / 1299

Getting back to their roots as valve-amp innovators, Blackstar’s St James range offers a powerful, 50-watt boutique-style build in a far lighter chassis – clocking in around half the weight of the Fender or Marshall equivalent.

There are two choices within the range: the high-gain, US-style 6L6 (think EVH, or MESA-style tones) and a low gain pedal-friendly EL-34-based model that offers bags of headroom. They’re available in head and combo format but you can’t go wrong with either, though, to be honest. Both received five stars in our recent review…

Line 6 Catalyst 100

(Image credit: Sweetwater)

£465 / $399

The Catalyst, as with all Line 6 products, deftly treads the line between modelling tech and traditional usability. It offers six onboard amp models, with dedicated EQ, master volume and gain controls, plus boost and reverb sections, meaning there’s plenty of control at easy access

The original amp voicings and onboard effects have been created using the same tech behind Line 6’s well-received Helix gear. You can even load two voicings simultaneously and switch between them. There’s also a power switch that ranges from 1/2W to 100W, covering all applications from home to the stage.

Fender Frontman 20G

(Image credit: Fender)

£109 / $129

Fender has a long, proud history making beginner-friendly practice combos. The Frontman 20G adds a 20-watt version of the 10G to the brand’s entry-level line-up. There’s an aux input, a headphone jack and two channels, with independent volume controls. It’s simple, effective and perfect as a first amp option, with an appealing price to match.

Orange Marcus King MK Ultra signature head

(Image credit: Orange Amps )

£2,499 / $3,299

Marcus King has been granted the honour of having his name on the first Orange head to be designed and made in the US. The iconic British amp firm’s MK Ultra, is a hand-wired, 30-watt valve head that is based around a pair of 12AX7 preamp tubes and a pair of 6L6GC tubes in the power amp section.

It‘s a beautifully stripped-down, minimalist affair, offering just three controls on the front panel, including Deep (bass), Volume and Sing (treble). As such it‘s described as a dream pedal platform and Orange brags that its custom voicing makes it “impossible to dial in a bad sound”.

Blackstar JJN 3

(Image credit: Blackstar)

£79 / $79.99

Another signature box, Jared James Nichols collaboration with Blackstar is a jazzed-up take on the amp firm’s popular Fly 3 portable practice amp. The limited edition JJN 3 offers two-channel, three-watt build with an MP3 input and a speaker emulated output.

There’s also a built-in delay effect, EQ control and ‘Blues Power’ overdrive channel. It’s all wrapped-up in Nichols signature graphics, featuring a lightning bolt decal on the speaker grille and beige control knobs. It’s a package that punches above its weight and is hard to argue with for the price.

