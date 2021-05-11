The best KRK Rokit 7 G4 deals in May 2021: Bag a KRK studio monitor bargain

As far as studio monitors go, the KRK Rokit series is about as recognisable as they come. Thanks to the familiar black housing and trademark yellow speaker cone, the Rokit series has been synonymous with home studio setups for years. Now in its fourth iteration, we’ve rounded-up some of the best KRK Rokit RP7 G4 deals online right now.

The Rokit series comes in various sizes and power ratings, from the small but mighty RP5 right up to the powerhouse RP10, so there’s a version to suit almost any studio application. The fourth generation models all pack in some amazing new features, including an onboard graphic EQ to help with room placement and fine-tuning, which enables the Rokit series to fit into any space and deliver exceptional sound quality. Our top pick right now is the KRK Rokit RP7 G4.

The best KRK Rokit RP7 G4 deals

There’s plenty of competition in the sub-$/£400 price bracket for studio monitors, but the KRK Rokit series has always fared well with users loving the reliability, consistency and broad soundstage created by the range. The RP7 G4, in particular, hits a sweet spot for producers of electronic music or anything involving deep low-end, thanks to the 7” woofer and a neat front-ported design which allows you to place them close to the wall. In regular monitor speakers, with a rear ported design, the sound waves can bounce off walls and build up, which gives an inaccurate picture and can make mixing difficult.

These versatility credentials are enhanced further by the inclusion of a graphic EQ system to the rear of the speaker which allows you to tweak the sound to suit a particular room shape or application. It may be, for example, that you require a totally flat response for mixing but then prefer something with a bit more pronouncement for regular listening. The G4 series come with 25 presets to allow you to choose the best for your situation. There’s even an accompanying mobile application which provides feedback and guidance over how best to position the speakers and which EQ settings will give the best results.

The design is an evolution over previous generations, making the fourth generation Rokits sleek, professional looking speakers. We also like the addition of a layer of iso-foam to the bottom of the unit which helps with isolation and provides a bit of grip on a desktop or stand. Overall, the KRK Rokit RP7 G4 is a superbly made, accurate studio monitor speaker with a few neat tricks to ensure it can fit into any workflow. And with the great deals we’ve found here, your next set of studio monitors could be yours for less than you thought.

Best KRK Rokit 7 G4 deals: Alternatives

There are plenty of options in the same price band as the KRK Rokit RP7 G4, but our favourites have to be the IK Multimedia iLoud set. The iLouds are slightly more compact, and feature a tonne of tweakable settings to suit your particular room or listening tastes. Alternatively, the Yamaha HS7 series are well-respected in home studio circles thanks to their flat-frequency response, which is a dream for mixing, and unobtrusive design. Finally, if your budget can stretch to it, the Genelec 8040 BPM monitors produce an incredible sound from a smaller speaker combination thank the Rokit, but they do cost a fair bit more too.