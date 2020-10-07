Best in drums 2020
Another year has passed and it’s time to look back on the players, new drum gear and innovations that have stood-out across 2020.
The drum landscape continues to evolve at breakneck pace, with innovations in electronic percussion, a wider variety of quality and affordable kits than ever before and a stellar selection of outstanding drum talent at work across the industry.
We’ve put together shortlists that we believe represent the finest drummers and new gear on offer across the year, but we need your help to select a winner in each category.
We know music is not about competition – and that any ‘best’ is highly subjective - but we still think this end of year poll represents a great way to acknowledge the work of the players and manufacturers that motivate, support and develop your own drumming.
Browse the categories in this gallery and place your votes. We’ll start announcing winners from the end of November. You know what to do…
Who is the best rock drummer of 2020?
The best rock drummers of 2020 have been drawn from a huge expanse of bands, evidencing just how broad a church rock music has become.
All of the players in our poll have been active over the last year, releasing records and/or touring, but who has stood out for you? Who has played the best shows or inspired you to pick up the sticks?
Who is the best metal drummer of 2020?
2020 has been a great year for metal, but which player do you feel represents the very best in metal drumming?
The range of drumming styles that these drummers cover is incredible, with thrash titans, heavy groovers and experimental types all rubbing shoulders in our poll showdown.
Whatever flavour of metal floats your boat, we need your help to crown our 2019 champion.
Who is the best prog drummer of 2020?
It is no exaggeration to say that the drummers of the prog world represent a disproportionate slice of the most forward-thinking, talented players.
Masters of the instrument, the best of them construct multi-faceted, dynamic beats that form the basis for musical exploration, while still holding it down and playing with feel.
Whether on stage, or on record, these drummers have produced prog gold this year. Who gets your vote?
Who is the session drummer of 2020?
If nailing takes in the studio was easy we’d all be doing it. But, in fact, to ace a session it takes a deep understanding of feel, time and the requirements of the song. Not to mention the ability to communicate with producers and get the job done efficiently.
Drummers create the bedrock upon which most hit songs are built, and this selection of players are the absolute best in the world at that job.
When the mics are on and the track is cued, who has the skills to deliver a clean take? Place your vote below.
Who is the best online drum personality of 2020?
In the best online drum personality, we want to give you a chance to celebrate the players who have inspired, educated and entertained you across 2019.
Launched for the first time last year, we want to celebrate those individuals who are truly helping push the drum world forward with their digital drum content. So, get voting!
Of course, if you’re not familiar with any of the drummers on this list, we heartily recommend you go give them a follow now.
What is the best new drum kit of 2020?
The best new drum kit is perhaps the most hard-won of our gear awards. Those on the shortlist represent excellent combinations of build quality, value, sound and playability.
It doesn’t matter if a kit is aimed at beginner, intermediate or pro drummers, drum companies invest untold time, experience and resources into making sure drummers get the very best gear for their money.
Tell us which of the kits below you feel best represents the culmination of their efforts and proved a hit with you this year – and help us crown a 2020 champion.
What is the best new electronic percussion gear of 2020?
With each passing year, the world of electronic percussion gear grows faster and broader. Our shortlist represents a selection of the finest and most innovative products to hit the shelves this year.
Whether you’re a bedroom e-kit player, an electro-acoustic experimenter or a weekend warrior, you were spoiled for choice this year. Find out who made our list and cast your vote below.
What is the best new snare drum of 2020?
A good snare drum is perhaps the most crucial component of any kit. It can be hard to know which to pick sometimes, so perhaps it's wise to keep abreast of your options each year.
The list of entries in this year’s best new snare drum poll highlights just how fortunate modern players are when it comes to the range of builds and drum styles at their disposal.
Did any of these make their way into your setup this year? Show your snare drum love with a vote in the box below.
What are the best new cymbals of 2020?
Every type of drummer had their pick of great cymbals in 2020, once again proving that we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to fantastic gear.
Cymbal manufacturing traditions may go back centuries, but as trends come and go, the cymbal brands are thinking ahead to ensure you have metals that are up to the job.
Cast your vote below!