Behringer says that its UB-Xa Oberheim synth clone will “blow you away”, as the design is completed and beta testing concludes

Almost a year ago, we told you that Behringer’s UB-Xa - a reboot of the Oberheim OX-Xa, was “nearly ready” . Well, it turns out that we were wrong, but with Behringer now saying that the design has been completed and beta testing of the synth concluded, progress has definitely been made.

The UB-Xa has been in development for three years and was originally intended to be a straight emulation of the OB-Xa . However, Behringer says that it’s since grown into “a monster synthesizer with many more features and sound palettes”.

The video above gives you a taste of what you can expect from it; the next step is for the synth to be manufactured.

Before you dig out your credit card, though, bear in mind that Behringer says that, because of global component shortages, this will still take some time.