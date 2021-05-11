Behringer takes a swing at Mackie’s Big Knob with the Studio M controller

Looking like an obvious rival for Mackie’s Big Knob Passive, Behringer’s new Studio M is a ‘premium passive studio controller’ that enables you to quickly switch between multiple audio sources and two sets of monitors, and to control their levels with a chunky volume dial.

There are two sets of balanced/unbalanced 1/4-inch input/output connectors, along with an additional 3.5mm stereo input for hooking up a smartphone or other music player. You can switch between the sources and monitors using the top-mounted buttons.

(Image credit: Behringer)

Other controls include mono and mute buttons, plus a Dim switch that instantly reduces the signal going to the monitor speakers by 20dB - useful for those times when you want to quickly lower the volume to talk to someone without reaching for the main dial.

Said to be built from the “highest-grade components” - and promising to improve your workflow by cutting down the number of times you need to reach for your mixer or mouse - the Studio M has a list price of $49.