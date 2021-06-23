Behringer aims to disrupt the wireless earphone market with its $39 T-Buds

Given their current popularity - it's scientifically proven that, if you're in a city, you're never more than six feet from a set of Apple AirPods - it was probably inevitable that Behringer would release a set of Bluetooth wireless earbuds at some point, and that point is right about now.

The T-Buds promise “high-fidelity” sound and two modes of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Set it to ‘On’ and you’ll eliminate environmental noise - that’s the theory, anyway - or use ‘Transparent’ mode if you need to stay aware of what’s going on around you.

Each set of T-Buds comes with three sizes of silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect fit, and we’re promised up to four hours of music playback on a single charge.

As is the norm, the carry case also charges the buds - it’s said to give you a further 12 hours of playback on a single charge.

The T-Buds have found their way onto the Behringer website already, so we’re guessing they’ll be in stores soon (the stores that Behringer sells in, anyway).

The company says that the list price will be a remarkably low $39. Whether the T-Buds will be able to deliver the level of performance that Behringer is promising remains to be seen.