Behringer reveals plans for 13 new Eurorack modules

Further to the news that Behringer is fully entering the low-cost Eurorack game , Uli Behringer has once again taken to the Gearslutz forum to throw a bit more light on the subject.

Not content with entering the market with just a few modules, in the post Uli refers to 13 potential new devices, but insists that not all will be made. However, the MusicTribe firm is open to all suggestions from the public as to which ones they would most like to see.

The M100 Eurorack range of modules is Behringer’s take on the Roland System-100 of old. Roland itself has been revisiting this by way of the System 500 range.

The 13 modules include: