The man who designed the Korg MS-20 has created a new $99 analogue groovebox for Behringer

Back in 2019, Behringer announced that it had hired Hiroaki Nishijima, designer of the original Korg MS-20, to lead a new synth development centre in Japan . Now the work at the centre is beginning to bear electronic fruit, with a new synth/groovebox instrument - the Hirotribe - confirmed to be on the way.

Named after Hiroaki, the Hirotribe is an evolution of the Korg Monotribe , the analogue groovebox that Nishijima also designed.

“I devised the panel design, specifications and the first schematic,” says Nishijima . “Various specifications were added or changed during the development process, and each time the project members had a hard time. However, looking at the 'Hirotribe' that was completed in this way, the hardships seem to be a nostalgic story.

“Thank you to all the project members, you did a very good job and I am very happy. Now that the product is completed, I would be honoured if you could all enjoy this 'Hirotribe' with my heart."

Billed as an analogue groove synthesizer, the Hirotribe also has a built-in drum machine and sequencer. There are two individual oscillators, with raw, triangle and square waveforms, plus a noise generator. You get an LFO with three wave shapes and a single knob envelope generator with three continuous parameters (Attack, Decay and Sustain).

The drum machine section of the Hirotribe provides kick, snare and closed/open hi-hat sounds, and there’s a 16-step motion sequencer with memory slots. The touch-sensitive keyboard has 27 keys, and there’s sync I/O for connection to other gear. MIDI over USB is included, too.

It’s the usual story in regard to availability - the Hirotribe will be released once Behringer has the relevant semiconductors required to build it. We do know that it’ll cost $99, though, and that more synths from Hiroaki Nishijima and his team are in the pipeline.