Behringer’s Groove Keys is a keyboard/sequencer with its own polyphonic synth engines

Behringer is back on the teaser trail with a “first working prototype” of a product called Groove Keys, a self-contained synth for music production.

While its design means that it’ll inevitably be compared to products such as Arturia’s KeyStep Pro, Groove Keys is notable for offering its own internal polyphonic sound engines, so is more than a MIDI controller. There’s a four-channel sequencer plus dedicated drum sequencer and “tons” of I/O.

Behringer says that all of the Groove Keys’ functions are already working, but the case you’re looking at here is one that was 3D printed. Manufacturing will begin once the company can get hold of the requisite chips, apparently, and we’re assured that Groove Keys will be “very affordable”.

Whether this is the last Behringer product announcement of 2022 remains to be seen, but the company says that its engineering teams are currently working on close to 100 new things, some of which we expect to hear about in the new year.