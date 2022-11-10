Behringer’s Bi-Phase is now the Dual-Phase, but it still looks very similar to Mu-Tron’s classic hardware

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Previously teased as the Bi-Phase - in fact, some retailers are still listing it with that name - Behringer has now introduced the Dual-Phase, a clone of Mu-Tron’s vintage ‘70s dual analogue phaser effect.

Why the name has changed hasn’t been made clear - though we can certainly take a guess - but the hardware appears to be the same as what was previewed earlier this year, which means that it looks very similar to the original Bi-Phase.

You can check out what the Dual-Phase is capable of in the video above. It costs $159 and, according to Behringer, is “in stock and immediately shipping” from the company’s factory.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 

