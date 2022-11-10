Behringer’s Bi-Phase is now the Dual-Phase, but it still looks very similar to Mu-Tron’s classic hardware

Previously teased as the Bi-Phase - in fact, some retailers are still listing it with that name - Behringer has now introduced the Dual-Phase, a clone of Mu-Tron’s vintage ‘70s dual analogue phaser effect.

Why the name has changed hasn’t been made clear - though we can certainly take a guess - but the hardware appears to be the same as what was previewed earlier this year, which means that it looks very similar to the original Bi-Phase.

You can check out what the Dual-Phase is capable of in the video above. It costs $159 and, according to Behringer, is “in stock and immediately shipping” from the company’s factory.