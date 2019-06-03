Behringer drops the first picture of its Synthi VCS3 clone

Behringer posted an image on its Facebook account over the weekend with the title: “A picture speaks more than a thousand words.” That picture, of course, looks rather a lot like the unmistakable 16x16 pinboard modulation matrix of the Synthi VCS3.

The post all but confirms that the Music Tribe brand is working on its own reproduction of the EMS Synthi VCS3 and was one of the many synths that were mentioned in the big online ‘leak’ 18 months ago.

Back then, the plans were to call this particular reimagining the Behringer Synthi VCX3 and a list of features were also leaked:

Legendary analogue synthesizer with triple VCO design allows for insanely fat music creation

Authentic reproduction of original “VCS3” circuitry designed in 1970

Pure analogue signal path based on authentic VCO, VCF and VCA designs

VCOs featuring multi-turn knobs for precise frequency control

Variable oscillator shapes with variable pulse widths for ultimate sounds

Classic 24 dB low pass filter with resonance for legendary sound performance

16 x 16 pin patch bay serves as signal routing matrix by inserting pins into holes

Ring modulator adds insane spice and edge to your sounds

Dedicated and fully analogue triangle/square wave LFO

Noise generator dramatically expands waveform generation

Two-axis joystick serves as performance controller

42 controls give you direct and real-time access to all important parameters

External audio inputs for processing external sound sources

Comprehensive MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection

3-Year Warranty Program

Designed and engineered in Germany

There’s no word on whether the name and specs are still relevant, let alone when we’ll be seeing the VCX3 in the flesh.

Constant flow

The news comes not long after another bare PCB image posted on Facebook, of what many commentators (us included) are hoping is the Arp 2600.

And lest we forget the DS-80, which seems to be currently going through a ‘design by committee’ phase with Behringer posting several renders, answering user requests. Although we’re not sure if they’re going to run with the latest iteration.