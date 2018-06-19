It’s guess that PCB time from Behringer again

Behringer has dropped yet another bare PCB on its Facebook page featuring 33 patch-points and top-mounted MIDI I/O.

You don’t have to be a genius to figure out that the form-factor follows that of the Model D, Pro-One clones and Neutron semi-modular synthesizer.

Is it a clone, or a brand-new product? This is not the first time Behringer has teased an under-the-hood shot of an upcoming product and what we thought was a clone turned out to be Neutron, so we’re going out on a limb and guessing this is a brand-new instrument.

We’ll have more news on the mystery synth in due course.