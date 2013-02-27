Warwick Streamer Classic Vintage

Image 1 of 2 Warwick Streamer CV in Daphne Blue... Warwick Streamer CV in Daphne Blue... Image 2 of 2 ... and of course, Sunburst ... and of course, Sunburst

BASS EXPO 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The popular Warwick Streamer Series is expanding with a new model in 2013 - the Streamer CV (Classic Vintage). The main goal of developing the Streamer CV was to combine modern precision with features of the past.

The ergonomically shaped body of the Streamer CV is made of lightweight US swamp ash. The one piece Maple neck fretted version comes with a Rosewood fretboard, and the fretless version offers a Tigerstripe Ebony fretboard. Of course the 21 Jumbo Bronze frets get installed and perfectly dressed with Warwick's innovative Invisible Fret Technology.

The Warwick Streamer CV is equipped with passive electronics and passive MEC J/J pickups. Along with dot inlays on the fretboard, the illuminated side dots help to stay orientated on the fretboard even on dark stages. This bass is available in Natural Oil, colored Oil or High Polish finish. According to the personal choice of color, the Streamer CV comes with a Cream colored (for dark finishes) or a Black colored pickguard (for bright finishes). This model is only available as four string, fretted or fretless and right or left-handed.