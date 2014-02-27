Image 1 of 3 Tobacco Sunburst finish Cassidy Bluesville Series BVB361 Image 2 of 3 Black finish Black Image 3 of 3 Cream finish Cream

BASS EXPO 2014: Our variant on the classic JB theme designed with the beginner/intermediate player in mind, but also as an option for the gigging bass player considering a half decent and inexpensive backup.

The Bluesville series BVB361 features JB styling with solid basswood body, maple neck with rosewood fretboard, two JB style pickups, two volume and one tone control, as well as traditional style bridge and open vintage style tuners all finished in chrome.

Available in a range of hi-gloss colours including Tobacco Sunburst, Black, or Cream.

The BVB361 is nicely balanced and very comfortable to play, offering great versatility and excellent value for money. In addition, a wide range of sounds are available from this bass making it suitable for a range of musical genres.

