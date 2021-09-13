Mattel launches Barbie Music Producer doll in a bid to inspire more girls to explore a future in the industry

In a bid to “shine a light on the importance of women’s stake in the industry,” Mattel has announced Barbie Music Producer, a new doll that comes with accessories including a mixing board, computer and headphones.

The launch forms part of a partnership with Grammy Award-nominated music producer, songwriter, singer and actress Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats - an organisation dedicated to expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs and audio engineers - to inspire more girls to explore a future in music production.

As previously reported, women occupy less than 3% of the electronic music industry’s production and technical roles, so Barbie is funding Girls Make Beats scholarships that are designed to deliver more equal representation.

The doll is part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which places Barbie in more than 200 different careers.

“As part of our ongoing Dream Gap Project , Barbie is dedicated to levelling the playing field for girls in careers where women are underrepresented, like music producer,” said Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel.

“By exposing girls to inspiring women excelling in this role, like Ester Dean, and by highlighting the music producer career with dolls, Barbie is reminding girls of their limitless potential.

“Our partnership with Girls Make Beats takes our efforts one step further, championing female voices from the studio to the stage and giving girls the tools to help them pursue a future as a music producer.”

“I am honoured to lend my voice to Barbie to inspire young girls to learn more about becoming a music producer,” said producer, songwriter and singer Ester Dean.

“While female voices are heard from the stage, so many critical decisions are made behind the scenes and in the studio. Having been in the industry for over a decade, I've witnessed the power female voices can have in shaping the future of music production and want to ensure more women are in the room.”

Music Producer Barbie is available from today priced at $15.