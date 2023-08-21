Back 2 School: let the musical journey begin

By MusicRadar
published

Thomann have some well-timed tips for musical beginners of all ages

Thomann's back 2 school campaign
(Image credit: Thomann)

We hate to break it to you but very soon, school's in. Yes, it's time to stock up on protractors and get taught. But cheer up! It's not all algebra, medieval peasantry and bully dodging - it's also the perfect opportunity to start mastering a musical instrument, and Euro gear giant Thomann is here to help, whether you're actually returning to school, or independently beginning (or restarting) your musical learning journey.

Thomann's Back 2 School bonanza, which kicks off today and runs through to 8 September, will be providing tips and support to musical beginners of all ages. 

From extolling the virtues and benefits of mastering any musical instrument, to practical advice on how to get started for both pupils and parents, Thomann's t.blog will be unloading a term's worth of helpful info in the next couple of weeks. 

Thomann. Back 2 School

(Image credit: Thomann)

Keep an eye on Thomann's social media channels, such as Instagram and TikTok, for more inspiration plus a chance to win musical gear and, crucially, to check out the best products for beginners across a wide range of categories and instruments, check out Thomann's dedicated Back 2 School landing page.

Read more Back 2 School tips on t.blog

How to choose your first instrument

10 reasons to learn a musical instrument

Thomann Back 2 School

(Image credit: Thomann)
MusicRadar
MusicRadar

MusicRadar is the number one website for music-makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, DJs or producers...

GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high-quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts. TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars. STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the craft of music-making that no other music website can.