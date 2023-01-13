Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer Robbie Bachman, dies aged 69

By Will Groves
"Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer!" writes brother Randy

Robbie Bachman
(Image credit: Fin Costello / Getty)

Robbie Bachman, founder member of influential '70s rockers Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died, aged 69.

Brother and bandmate Randy announced the sad news on social media last night, writing "The pounding beat behind BTO has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer!"

"He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine."

The Bachman brothers formed Brave Belt with Fred Turner in 1971, before changing the band's name to Bachman-Turner Overdrive when they were dropped by their label after two poorly received LP releases. 

After releasing both BTO's eponymous debut album and BAchman-Turner Overdrive II in 1973, the band went on to score global hits with Taking Care of Business, Roll on Down the Highway and, of course, the still-ubiquitous You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet.

