Yes, this is really is a piece of pro audio gear with a built-in cigarette storage compartment and 12V lighter

When a manufacturer designs a piece of audio gear, one of its main aims is to include the features that its potential users really want, so what does that say about prospective purchasers of the Axxent MS-100 ?

We ask because not only does this 19-inch, 1U intercom master station have a built-in 12v lighter, but it also includes a dedicated compartment in which to store your cigarettes. In/Snout ports, you might say.

By way of balance, the unit does come with a warning that “smoking is hazardous to your health”, but given those features, we wonder if it’s one that Axxent thinks its customers are unlikely to heed.

(Image credit: Axxent)

Ironically, the MS-100’s data sheet states that the unit is designed for “safe” and secure communication between system operators in large venues. In fairness, though, it seems that it’s been on the market for some time - the Thomann listing (opens in new tab) says that it’s been available since 1999, and it’s currently out of stock - so perhaps it should be viewed as a good indicator of how times have changed in the live audio arena since then.

In fact, maybe an update is required: a storage compartment for vape refills, perhaps?