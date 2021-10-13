Axel Hartmann discusses the “challenging task” of designing the Rhodes MK8 electric piano

Alex Hartmann is one of the most respected synth designers in the industry, so it should come as no surprise to learn that, when Rhodes was looking for someone to work on its new MK8 electric piano, it was him that they called.

It transpires that Hartmann is responsible for the new instrument’s “retro-future styling,” which nods to the rich Rhodes heritage while also bringing something new to the table.

Hartmann has now been speaking about his work on the project, saying: “When [Rhodes’ Chief Product Officer] Dan Goldman contacted me to talk about the industrial design for a new Rhodes, it was a dream come true.

“As a product designer, I have had the privilege of designing many instruments. But the Rhodes is something very special. It is an icon. It was one of the first instruments I owned as a young musician.

“What a challenging task to give the MK8, a body that honours the great history of this instrument - and at the same time signifies the dawn of a new Rhodes era!"