Audiority goes for a vintage vibe with the Echoes T7E plugin

Audiority’s Echoes T7E is a recreation of a vintage tube magnetic echo that was made in Italy in the early ‘60s. It’s based on a magnetic spinning drum that has both the record and playback heads arranged around a recording wire around the drum circumference.

The plugin models both the mechanics and the electronics of the original hardware and offers three different playback modes. You can set different spinning speeds or sync the speed to your host’s tempo, while the original delay length can be extended from ~310ms up to ~1100ms.

Echoes T7E is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and currently costs €29 (the regular price is €45). You can find out more and download a demo on the Audiority website.