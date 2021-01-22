Audiokit Pro’s Digitalism 2000 app brings back the synth sounds of the early noughties

Audiokit Pro’s latest limited-edition app is another throwback offering: Digitalism 2000 captures sounds from early noughties digital synths.

Powered by more than 1,000 samples that are compressed to less than 200MB to save space, this brings back the sounds of the digital synths from the early part of the century, and contains the likes of synths, bells, EPs, pads and more.

Comparisons will inevitably be made with Audiokit’s Digital D1 , which is based on ‘80s and ‘90s digital synths, but while there are some similarities, Digitalism 2000 is very much its own instrument, moving things on to the next decade.

More than 100 presets are included, each one offering a two-layer architecture, and they can be tweaked using the simple and familiar Audiokit controls.