The AudioKit Digital D1 synth for iOS is pure ‘80s and ‘90s digital lushness

Fans of the D-50, JD-990, 01/W, Wavestation, plus numerous other digital ‘boards and modules from the ‘80s and ‘90s rejoice, for AudioKit has answered your prayers with the release of the Digital D1 synth for iOS.

Ok, so you might not have been actually praying for an iOS app that encapsulates the era of digital synthesis, but it’s here nonetheless and there seems to be a lot of app to like.

It comes loaded with over 300 presets crafted by the likes of Brice Beasley, Matthew Fecher, Red Sky Lullaby and many more. Plus, there’s 1GB of samples recorded from original analogue and FM synthesizers and amazingly, AudioKit has managed to compress the entire app down to just 150 MB.

The architecture is based around two layers per voice, giving you the option of either virtual analogue or PCM synthesis and also includes dual independent filters per layer. The Digital D1 features three LFOs and each one can be routed to modulate the other LFOs and the signal chain finishes up with global effects featuring spatial, modulation, distortion and panning types.

The app is available now on the App Store for $4.99/£4.99/€5.49 and is compatible with Ableton Link, Audiobus 3 and Inter-app Audio.

AudioKit are keen to stress that 100% of proceeds from this app go to support the AudioKit open-source project and AudioKit Synth One . For more details check out the AudioKit website .