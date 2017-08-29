Audified releases the RZ062: “the sweetest EQ of all times”

Audified has introduced the RZ062 equalizer, a new plugin bundle that emulates the Klangfilm RZ062a and RZ062b valve EQ units from the ‘60s.

The two EQs are similar, enabling you to adjust the treble and bass, but the big difference is in the operation of the mids control. On the RZ062a, this rotates the entire frequency curve around the central point; on the RZ062B, you get a presence knob that adjusts one of four preset frequencies. There are also Input and Output level knobs, and a Set Calibration function that gives you control over the saturation.

It’s said that the RZ062 works well on vocals, bass and drums, and you can also work in Linked mode, control the left and right channels independently or switch to mid-side mode. This makes it suitable for both mixing and mastering tasks.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, RZ062 is available now from the Audified website priced at $149. This is an introductory price that will rise to $199 on 10 September. There’s also a 30-day trial version.