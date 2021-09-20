Audeze’s LCD-5s promise to set “a new standard” for headphone accuracy, but they’ll cost you $4,500

Any set of headphones that costs $4,500 better be doing something pretty special, and in the case of the new LCD-5, manufacturer Audeze says that ‘thing’ is setting a whole new standard for accuracy.

These are reference audio headphones that feature Audeze’s own patent-pending Parallel Uniforce voice coils and new magnet assembly. A completely new design, the LCD-5 promises “minimal reflections, improved frequency response, and a more open yet accurate soundstage”.

Of course, these headphones aren’t designed for the consumer market - only industry professionals and obsessive audiophiles are likely to apply - but those who do decide to invest will also get new acoustically designed leather earpads, an improved carbon fibre suspension headband, deep ‘tortoise shell’ acetate rings, an all-new magnesium housing, an audio cable made with high-purity copper and an aluminium travel case.

"Featuring our core technologies while adding some new innovations like our Parallel Uniforce voice coil, the LCD-5 incorporates decades of audio and technology research to deliver all the aspects of a truly reference audio experience," said Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram.