Arturia’s PolyBrute looks like a beast of an analogue polysynth

It always felt like it would only be a matter of time before Arturia released a large-scale analogue polysynth, so the launch of the PolyBrute - a 61-key, 6-voice instrument - shouldn’t come as a total surprise. That’s not to say that this new Brute looks in any way underwhelming, though; in fact, quite the opposite is true.

Each of the six voices features two Brute waveshaping VCOs, a full-spectrum noise generator, enhanced Steiner multimode filter, custom low-pass ladder filter, three LFOs, three Envelope Generators and more. The voices can be used polyphonically or in splits and layers, with a fully-loaded Unison mode also an option.

Each of the 768 presets exists in two states, and you can seamlessly morph between them using a dedicated knob. Other hands-on controls include pitch and multifunction wheels and an assignable touchstrip.

You’ll also note the 3D touchpad to the left of the keyboard, known as the Morphée. This gives you three-axis control over patch morphing, sequence/arpeggiator randomisation or up to 32 assigned Matrix modulations per axis.

Speaking of the Matrix, this is the PolyBrute’s ‘digital brain’ - a hands-on interface that can be used in various guises. As well as enabling you to select presets, you can also use it in Mods mode, which turns the Matrix button grid into a digital patchbay. You can use it to route any of your modulation sources and controllers - there are 64 connections and up to 32 modulation destinations.

In Sequencer mode, meanwhile, the Matrix enables you to record not only notes, but also synth parameter changes. Let’s say you’ve created a 64-step sequence; you can then get creative with it using real-time modulation and dynamic tweaking. You can add the likes of velocity, accents, slides and randomisation, and also generate complex arpeggios.

This emphasises the ‘hands-on’ nature of the PolyBrute - everything is there in front of you in the form of dedicated knobs and switches. Almost all of these generate MIDI, too, so your movements can be captured in your DAW.

PolyBrute comes with left and right unbalanced 1/4-inch jacks for the master stereo output, with stereo displacement of voices controlled in the output section. You can pan each of the six voices left and right to varying degrees, giving you full control over the width of your sound.

There are also effects - Arturia has included some of the best algorithms from its collection of FX plugins, plus some new reverbs and delays that are designed to take advantage of the stereo architecture. What’s more, certain effects’ parameters can be modulated with the mod matrix for “animated space and texture”.

There’s a lot to take in with the PolyBrute, then - this is a flagship synth with a price to match (£2,259 in the UK - the wooden legs will cost you extra). Find out more on the Arturia website.

Arturia PolyBrute specs