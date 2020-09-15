Hands-on demo: a deep dive into the new Arturia PolyBrute

So it's here, the Arturia PolyBrute is finally realised. The official flagship synth of the Brute range is definitely a well-stocked beast in the features department. So much so, we found it hard to trim down this video to anything shorter than 38 mins.

In this video FM editor, Si Truss, sat down for a video call with Arturia's very own Sébastien Rochard to go through the features of the polysynth.

If you've not got the time to dive in right now, then you can bookmark it for later and have a quick butchers at our sound demo (below) instead.

However, should that also be too much of a distraction for you, then do check out our full review for a perusal at your own leisure.