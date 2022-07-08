Arturia releases Sound Explorers Collection Belledonne, a massif bundle of vintage instrument and effect plugins

If you want to go all-in on Arturia’s music software range and get your hands on pretty much every plugin the company has to offer, it could be time to check out the second edition of its Sound Explorers Collection.

Known as Belledonne - the name of a mountain range in the French Alps that towers over the city of Grenoble, where Arturia is based - this contains the V Collection 9 instrument bundle, FX Collection 3 and the state-of-the-art Pigments 3 synth.

Throw in the Exploration Sound Library - a collection of 50 sound banks that provide more than 4,000 presets - and you’ve got yourself a truly mammoth bundle of music-making tools.

Sound Explorers Collection Belledonne is offered as a download or on a 256GB SSD drive. Given that the price appears to be the same for both versions, we’d be inclined to go for the solid-state option.

The bundle is available exclusively at dealers until 27 September, with Sweetwater (opens in new tab) being the only US retailer currently stocking it (price is $799). European customers can find Sound Explorers Collection Belledonne at Thomann (opens in new tab) for £685/€789.