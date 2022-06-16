Arturia’s FX Collection 3 gives you even more “effects you’ll actually use”

When it comes to native plugin bundles that emulate classic studio effects, Arturia’s FX Collection is right up with the best of them, and version 3 looks set to keep it there. The bundle now contains 26 effects, and has plenty to offer not only producers who are seeking that ‘vintage’ sound, but also sonic experimenters.

Let’s brief you on the new effects, first, starting with Dist Tube-Culture. This can create modern tube-like distortion and promises to breathe “life and colour” into any sound, whether via gentle saturation or more aggressive crunch.

Next we have Dist Opamp-21, a contemporary reboot of a certain classic guitar pedal that can deliver amp-like harmonic detail or high-gain crunch. Both this and Dist Tube-Culture offer variable oversampling, so you can prioritise either the best audio quality or lower CPU usage.

The previously released Efx Fragments (a granular processor) and Tape Mello-Fi (use it to imbue your music with Mellotron-style tape warmth) join the FX Collection 3 club, too.

New features across all of the effects include A/B comparison, so you can quickly and easily assess the relative merits of two different setting configurations, and improved interfaces. We’re told to expect “streamlined performance, easier preset browsing, smoother loading times”.