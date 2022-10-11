Get ready for a ‘Rendez-Vous’ with Arturia: “Special announcements” coming on 18 October

One week from today, French music software and hardware developer Arturia is hosting what it’s calling Rendez-Vous, a special one-off livestream event that will see the company showcasing “a series of special announcements”.

Arturia is remaining tight-lipped about what these will relate to, but given that it’s already updated its V Collection and FX Collection software bundles this year, our guess would be that some kind of hardware will be announced. The company’s existing range includes synths, MIDI controllers and audio interfaces.