Get ready for a ‘Rendez-Vous’ with Arturia: “Special announcements” coming on 18 October

A one-off livestreamed event is happening next week

One week from today, French music software and hardware developer Arturia is hosting what it’s calling Rendez-Vous, a special one-off livestream event that will see the company showcasing “a series of special announcements”.

Arturia is remaining tight-lipped about what these will relate to, but given that it’s already updated its V Collection and FX Collection software bundles this year, our guess would be that some kind of hardware will be announced. The company’s existing range includes synths, MIDI controllers and audio interfaces.

You’ll be able to watch the event on YouTube at 6pm CET, 18 October, so stick a reminder in your calendar if you want to find out what Arturia (opens in new tab) has been up to.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 

