Chroma chameleon: Arturia’s limited-edition KeyStep Pro controller comes with blue LEDs and lets you customise the colours of your tracks

Arturia loves a limited-edition keyboard, so we weren’t particularly surprised to learn that the company is now offering an alternative take on the KeyStep Pro. The so-called Chroma version comes in dark grey, offers blue LEDs and enables you to customise your track colours.

Launched in 2020, the standard KeyStep Pro is a 37-note mini-keyed controller with four-track sequencing capabilities. There’s MIDI and CV/gate connectivity, and an OLED screen.

We rated it pretty highly in our KeyStep Pro review, noting that, “For melodic sequencing duties and flexible hardware control, this is one of the best devices on the market.”

The KeyStep Pro Chroma is cut from similar if different coloured cloth. As well as the aforementioned features, it also comes with new knob caps.

There’s also good news for owners of the standard model, as a free v2.5 firmware update adds increased levels of functionality. You can now send program changes per pattern and per track, the Transpose button can be latched, and track-specific settings can quickly be changed by pressing Shift plus the track number. You can also set a fixed velocity for pressed keys and triggered notes.

The KeyStep Pro Chroma is available now priced at €499. Find out more on the Arturia website.