Black Friday arrives with a bang at Plugin Boutique with 50% off Arturia V-Collection and FX Collection

If you've been holding back, waiting for the best Black Friday plugin deals to come along, then your waiting might well be over. Plugin Boutique, never shy of a deal or two, has just announced three of the best deals we’ve seen so far on the biggest names in music production software. Get Arturia's V-Collection, FX Collection and Pigments synth for half price (opens in new tab)!

V-Collection and FX Collection already represent huge savings over buying the individual plugins, so getting another 50% off means you are getting extraordinary sets of plugins for the cash. Pigments too is Arturia's award-winning wavetable synth for the modern era and also at 50% off. It all adds up to some amazing deals on some of the most famous plugins out there. Here are the headlines…

Arturia V-Collection 9: $599 , now $299

Arturia certainly knows its emulations and V-Collection recreates just about every vintage keyboard and synth out there - that's 33 different instruments, to be precise. You get software versions of famous synths like Prophet-5 V, ARP 2600 V and Jup-8 V alongside other classic keyboards including Mellotron V, Wurli V and VOX Continental V. There are 9,000 sounds and 14 exclusive sound banks - it's basically every keyboard you could wish for, ready to play, on your hard drive. A virtual synth museum, if you like, with half price entry so now is the time to take the tour! Read our full Arturia V-Collection 9 review

Arturia FX Collection 3: $399 , now $199

FX Collection contains all of Arturia's sets of three 'effects you will actually use', so you get 26 legendary and all new processors covering distortion, compression, filtering, mix bus, delay, reverb, modulation, and preamps. There are legendary tape delays, iconic preamps, classic reverbs and all-new creative filters, flangers and chorus devices. If it's not in FX Collection it's not worth having, but now at half price, FX Collection is definitely worth having! Read our full Arturia FX Collection 3 review

Arturia Pigments 3: $199 , now $99

Where V-Collection mostly focuses on classic keyboards and synths, the award-winning Pigments is very much a new synth for 21st century producers. It combines cutting-edge wavetable and virtual analogue engines, all behind an incredibly intuitive interface. Add fantastic modulation flexibility and quality effects and you can create some of the most wide-ranging and dynamic sounds; or just dip into hundreds of amazing presets. Like the Arturia bundles above, Pigments is half price at Plugin Boutique. Great synth, great price. Read our full Arturia Pigments 3 review

These Arturia deals are the main headlines over at Plugin Boutique as it gears up for Black Friday. There are plenty of other deals there including big discounts on AAS, Loopmasters, WA Production, Bogren Digital, Mellowmuse, and Robotic Bean too

