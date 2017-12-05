Arturia adds Buchla, DX7, Clavinet and Fairlight instruments as it releases V Collection 6

Arturia has released the sixth edition of its V Collection software suite, adding four new instruments in the process. This brings the total number of synth and keyboards in the suite to 21.

Each of the four newbies recreates a classic instrument from the past, starting with the Buchla Easel V. Designed for alternative sound design, this emulates 1973’s Music Easel, which featured performance-focused parameters and was decidedly experimental. Arturia’s version takes things even further by featuring Gravity, a physics-based synth engine.

Returning to more familiar synth territory, Arturia is also releasing the DX7 V, its take on Yamaha’s classic FM keyboard. This promises an improved interface that makes programming easier, and expanded capabilities. Specifically, you get a mod matrix, customisable envelopes, additional waveforms, a second LFO, effects, a sequencer, an arpeggiator and more.

Next we have the Clavinet V, which revives the funk-friendly Hohner instrument. This physically-modelled emulation lets you get right into the guts of the Clav, and comes with amp and effects combos for extra crunch.

Finally, there’s the CMI V, a new version of Fairlight’s 1979 classic. Again, this goes beyond the original by adding 10 multitimbral polyphonic slots for sound design, real-time waveform shaping, effects, a sequencer and a new spectral synth that can scan and mix sections of audio so that you can create your own wavetable sounds.

As well as adding these new instruments, Arturia has also updated a couple of existing V Collection members. Analog Lab 3 - which offers all of the Collection’s sounds in a single interface - comes with a new browser, new modes and better keyboard integration, while Piano V 2 comes with three additional piano models, enhanced mic positioning, an improved EQ, a new stereo delay and a built-in compressor.

More subtle tweaks have also been made to the other instruments in the V Collection: Synclavier V, B-3 V, Stage-73 V, Farfisa V, Mini V, Matrix-12 V, Solina V, SEM V, Wurli V, Jup-8 V, ARP 2600 V, CS-80 V, Prophet V, VOX Continental V, and Modular V.

Find out more on the Arturia website. V Collection 6 is available for PC and Mac and is currently available for the reduced price of €399. The regular price is €499.