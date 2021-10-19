Open-source DAW Ardour 7 is getting Ableton Live-style clip launching

If you want to go down the open-source route with your DAW , Ardour is a great option, and it’s soon set to benefit from the addition of Ableton Live-style clip launching in version 7.

The Session View-style workflow has found its way into quite a few other DAWs over the past few years - the likes of Bitwig Studio, Logic Pro and Digital Performer all offer their own takes on it - and Ardour’s looks to follow a similar pattern.

Check out a preview in the video above. While this is by no means the finished article, it does give you an idea of how clip launching in Ardour will work.

You can download the Ardour source code for free, while the ready to run version can be had on subscription or for a single payment. There’s also a free demo that periodically goes silent after 10 minutes.