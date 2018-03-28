Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad could be the best way to get into iOS music making

It’s not Apple’s flagship tablet, but the updated 9.7-inch iPad looks like a great option for anyone who doesn’t already own an iOS device but wants to start making music on the platform, or those who own an older tablet but are looking for an affordable way to upgrade.

This features an A10 Fusion chip and promises a 40 percent faster CPU and 50 percent faster graphics performance in comparison to its predecessor. There’s a Retina display, and a higher-resolution touch sensor enables support for the Apple Pencil, too (this was previously an iPad Pro exclusive).

Best of all, the new iPad is cheaper than the model it replaces, with the entry-level 32GB model coming in at £319/$329. The 128GB model is yours for £409/$429, and cellular options are available, too.

Find out more on the Apple website.