Apple celebrates its contribution to music with a unique track made from 45 years of its own sounds

Apple put music front and centre at today’s launch event, which saw the arrival of brightly-coloured HomePod minis , new AirPods , a Dolby Atmos-toting update to Logic Pro and, of course, those new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros .

On a more playful note, the company also celebrated its contribution to music production by giving us Start Up, a new track made from 45 years of Apple sounds.

This clever composition - created in Logic Pro, obviously - comes from artist-producer AG Cook, who created the track using just (deep breath) the following noises:

iMac G3 Startup

MacBook Pro Startup

AirPods Case Closing

iOS Alert

HomePod Minimum Volume

iPod Click Wheel

Note Alert

Email Whoosh

MagSafe Charger

Night Owl Ringtone

HomePod Nope

HomePod PingPong

Mac 2020 Alert

Empty Trash

Message Sent

Message Received

HomePod Device Identify

iPhone Keyboard

Airdrop Invite

Mac Sosumi

Apple Pay

Take a look (and a listen) and see how many you can spot.