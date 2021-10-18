Apple celebrates its contribution to music with a unique track made from 45 years of its own sounds

Apple put music front and centre at today’s launch event, which saw the arrival of brightly-coloured HomePod minis, new AirPods, a Dolby Atmos-toting update to Logic Pro and, of course, those new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros.
On a more playful note, the company also celebrated its contribution to music production by giving us Start Up, a new track made from 45 years of Apple sounds.
This clever composition - created in Logic Pro, obviously - comes from artist-producer AG Cook, who created the track using just (deep breath) the following noises:
- iMac G3 Startup
- MacBook Pro Startup
- AirPods Case Closing
- iOS Alert
- HomePod Minimum Volume
- iPod Click Wheel
- Note Alert
- Email Whoosh
- MagSafe Charger
- Night Owl Ringtone
- HomePod Nope
- HomePod PingPong
- Mac 2020 Alert
- Empty Trash
- Message Sent
- Message Received
- HomePod Device Identify
- iPhone Keyboard
- Airdrop Invite
- Mac Sosumi
- Apple Pay
Take a look (and a listen) and see how many you can spot.