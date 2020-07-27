Apparently these are some of the worst synths and drum machines ever made, but does this synth jam prove it?

YouTuber AudioPilz has uploaded a rooftop synth jam featuring all the 'bad gear' and whether you agree with his choices or not, there are some real stinkers in there.

In a regular feature showcasing some of the most hated synths and drum machines ever made, we are treated to nearly seven minutes of beats and sonic meanderings courtesy of some of the most hackneyed sounds to come out of the '90s.

Who could forget Yamaha's toy-like groovebox, the DJX-IIb and such classics as Roland's attempt at reviving the 303 moniker with the MC-303. There's also the infamously infuriating Red Sound DarkStar. All of which are joined by their latter-day counterparts, the Akai Rhythm Wolf and Korg Volca Beats.

We are sure that the full list of ne'er do wells will ruffle a few feathers. In fact, eyebrows were raised in this particular remote-working office at the inclusion of the Korg Electribe ER-1 (the spiritual ancestor to the Korg Volca Drum), but it would seem AudioPilz has been clever to sneak in some bangers of yesteryear. Alongside the ER-1 you'll also notice the MicroKorg, which has a rich and cult-like following.

One thing's for sure, the video does show that all this 'bad gear' can actually sound quite good. In fact, as one commenter points out, the video will probably raise the second-hand value of some of these machines. So peruse the list and give yourself a pat on the back if you happen to own some of synth history's follies and resist that urge to make a quick buck.

AudioPilz's 'bad gear'