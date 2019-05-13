Apogee releases its FX Rack effect plugins in native formats for Mac

Previously exclusive to those who owned the appropriate Apogee hardware, the company’s FX Rack plugins are now available in VST/AU/AAX formats for the Mac.

The entire range has gone native, so you can now run the Pultec EQP-1A, Opto 3-A, ModEQ 6, ModComp and the new Pultec MEQ-5 in your DAW.

If you are running an Apogee Ensemble or Element series interface, you can link the Apogee FX Rack to its DSP FX for low-latency performance when you’re recording.

Find out more about the FX Rack plugins, which start at $199 but can also be purchased in a bundle for $499, on the Apogee website. You can download demos there, too.