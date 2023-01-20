Aphex Twin teases first live show since 2019

Aphex Twin has hinted at a return to live performance, in what will be his first live show since 2019.

Yesterday, a cryptic website appeared with the URL 190823.co.uk (opens in new tab), which is the date of London's Field Day festival.

The website features the word "LONDON" alongside Aphex Twin's logo, and a mention of Waxarch Limited, the promoter behind Field Day and event series All Points East. Fans can subscribe to a mailing list for further updates.

Aphex Twin previously headlined Field Day in 2017. His most recent live performance was in 2019. Field Day is scheduled for Saturday August 19th 2023 in London's Victoria Park.

Watch Aphex Twin's 2017 Field Day set below.

