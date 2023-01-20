Aphex Twin teases first live show since 2019

By MusicRadar
( Future Music, Computer Music )
published

The producer has hinted at a return to London's Field Day festival later this year

aphex twin
(Image credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Aphex Twin has hinted at a return to live performance, in what will be his first live show since 2019.

Yesterday, a cryptic website appeared with the URL 190823.co.uk (opens in new tab), which is the date of London's Field Day festival. 

The website features the word "LONDON" alongside Aphex Twin's logo, and a mention of Waxarch Limited, the promoter behind Field Day and event series All Points East. Fans can subscribe to a mailing list for further updates.

Aphex Twin previously headlined Field Day in 2017. His most recent live performance was in 2019. Field Day is scheduled for Saturday August 19th 2023 in London's Victoria Park. 

Watch Aphex Twin's 2017 Field Day set below. 

Revisit our take on Aphex Twin's Samplebrain software, (opens in new tab) or read our classic 1993 interview with the producer. (opens in new tab)

MusicRadar
MusicRadar

MusicRadar is the number one website for music-makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, DJs or producers...

GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high-quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts. TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars. STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the craft of music-making that no other music website can.
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more. image
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info