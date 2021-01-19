Antelope Audio’s Zen Go Synergy Core puts a high-quality audio interface and DSP effects in a portable package

GEAR 2021: Antelope Audio is bringing its Synergy Core technology to a more compact and affordable audio interface in the form of the Zen Go Synergy Core.

This 4-in/8-out device is USB-C bus-powered and includes two discrete “console-grade” mic preamps. The combo XLR jacks also support line level and Hi-Z instrument inputs. We’re also promised superior AD/DA conversion, with converters that offer up to 127dB of headroom, and 24-bit/192kHz performance.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

This is only half the story, though, because the Zen Go also comes with 37 Synergy Core effects, which can be used in real-time. Processing of these is carried out on your interface, freeing up CPU and RAM resources, and latency when monitoring, tracking or mixing is said to be imperceptible.

The supplied effects library includes compressors, EQs, mic preamps, guitar amps and cabs, and more effects can be added as paid-for expansions.

Other notable features include the option to power the interface from a phone charger or power bank and use its core features without a computer, and to adjust settings from a software control panel.

The Zen Go Synergy looks like it could be a rival to Universal Audio’s Apollo Solo, which promises a similar blend of high-quality audio interfacing and DSP effects. Look out for it in the first quarter of 2021 priced at $499/€499, and find out more on the Antelope Audio website.