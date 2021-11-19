More

Antares Black Friday sale: 70% off Auto-Tune Access and much more

By ( , , )

Mutator, Harmony Engine and Auto-Key also reduced at Plugin Boutique

Antares Auto-Tune Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Antares)

Plugin Boutique has slashed the price on Antares vocal manipulation plugins this Black Friday, with up to 70% off on selected tools. Save big on these essential VST, AAX and AU plugins and more with our roundup of all the latest Black Friday plugin deals.

The Access edition of the renowned Auto-Tune takes a purchase-inviting cut of 70% off the list price giving you all the core features of Auto-Tune at just £24.95.

Also from Antares are price reductions on more vocal processors, including Mutator, which is now under £30, Auto-Keys reduced to just £22.96 and a huge £105 off Harmony Engine. Check out all the deals below.

Antares Auto-Tune Access: £84.95

Antares Auto-Tune Access: £84.95, now £24.95
If you're looking for Auto-Tune capabilities on a budget, then the Access edition is the way to go. It delivers the core features of Auto-Tune all wrapped in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. Save £60 this Black Friday, that's a whopping 70% off the full price.

View Deal
Antares Auto-Key: £44.95

Antares Auto-Key: £44.95, now £22.96
Enhance your Auto-Tune workflow with this automatic scale and key detection plugin. Very handy when choosing the right samples for your productions. Save £21.99 at Plugin Boutique today.

View Deal
Antares Mutator: £59.95

Antares Mutator: £59.95, now £29.95
Next-level vocal manipulation and sound design await with Antares' Mutator plugin. Perfect for character design in film and game audio as well as unique tempo-based vocal effects for your productions.

View Deal
Antares Harmony Engine: £214.96

Antares Harmony Engine: £214.96, now £109.96
Save an eye-watering £105 on this automatic vocal harmony generator this Black Friday. Any production requiring a backup vocal will benefit from Harmony Engine's rich toolset that promises to deliver convincing harmonies, all from a single vocal track.

View Deal
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info