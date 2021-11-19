Antares Black Friday sale: 70% off Auto-Tune Access and much more

Plugin Boutique has slashed the price on Antares vocal manipulation plugins this Black Friday, with up to 70% off on selected tools. Save big on these essential VST, AAX and AU plugins and more with our roundup of all the latest Black Friday plugin deals .

The Access edition of the renowned Auto-Tune takes a purchase-inviting cut of 70% off the list price giving you all the core features of Auto-Tune at just £24.95.

Also from Antares are price reductions on more vocal processors, including Mutator, which is now under £30, Auto-Keys reduced to just £22.96 and a huge £105 off Harmony Engine. Check out all the deals below.

Antares Auto-Tune Access: £84.95 Antares Auto-Tune Access: £84.95 , now £24.95

If you're looking for Auto-Tune capabilities on a budget, then the Access edition is the way to go. It delivers the core features of Auto-Tune all wrapped in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. Save £60 this Black Friday, that's a whopping 70% off the full price.

Antares Auto-Key: £44.95 Antares Auto-Key: £44.95 , now £22.96

Enhance your Auto-Tune workflow with this automatic scale and key detection plugin. Very handy when choosing the right samples for your productions. Save £21.99 at Plugin Boutique today.

Antares Mutator: £59.95 Antares Mutator: £59.95 , now £29.95

Next-level vocal manipulation and sound design await with Antares' Mutator plugin. Perfect for character design in film and game audio as well as unique tempo-based vocal effects for your productions.