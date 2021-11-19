Antares Black Friday sale: 70% off Auto-Tune Access and much more

Plugin Boutique has slashed the price on Antares vocal manipulation plugins this Black Friday, with up to 70% off on selected tools. Save big on these essential VST, AAX and AU plugins and more with our roundup of all the latest Black Friday plugin deals.
The Access edition of the renowned Auto-Tune takes a purchase-inviting cut of 70% off the list price giving you all the core features of Auto-Tune at just £24.95.
Also from Antares are price reductions on more vocal processors, including Mutator, which is now under £30, Auto-Keys reduced to just £22.96 and a huge £105 off Harmony Engine. Check out all the deals below.
Antares Auto-Tune Access:
£84.95, now £24.95
If you're looking for Auto-Tune capabilities on a budget, then the Access edition is the way to go. It delivers the core features of Auto-Tune all wrapped in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. Save £60 this Black Friday, that's a whopping 70% off the full price.
Antares Auto-Key:
£44.95, now £22.96
Enhance your Auto-Tune workflow with this automatic scale and key detection plugin. Very handy when choosing the right samples for your productions. Save £21.99 at Plugin Boutique today.
Antares Mutator:
£59.95, now £29.95
Next-level vocal manipulation and sound design await with Antares' Mutator plugin. Perfect for character design in film and game audio as well as unique tempo-based vocal effects for your productions.
Antares Harmony Engine:
£214.96, now £109.96
Save an eye-watering £105 on this automatic vocal harmony generator this Black Friday. Any production requiring a backup vocal will benefit from Harmony Engine's rich toolset that promises to deliver convincing harmonies, all from a single vocal track.